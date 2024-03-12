Recap: Whole Earth Brands Q4 Earnings

Whole Earth Brands FREE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Whole Earth Brands missed estimated earnings by -1800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $12.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Whole Earth Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.08
|-0.15
|0
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.47
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|141.78M
|136.50M
|134.68M
|138.89M
|Revenue Actual
|134.43M
|132.90M
|132.42M
|138.90M
To track all earnings releases for Whole Earth Brands visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.