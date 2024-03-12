Recap: Whole Earth Brands Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Whole Earth Brands FREE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Whole Earth Brands missed estimated earnings by -1800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $12.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Whole Earth Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.08 -0.15 0 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.13 -0.47 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 141.78M 136.50M 134.68M 138.89M Revenue Actual 134.43M 132.90M 132.42M 138.90M

To track all earnings releases for Whole Earth Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.