Recap: ITeos Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

ITeos Therapeutics ITOS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ITeos Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 17.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-1.03.

Revenue was down $53 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for ITeos Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.