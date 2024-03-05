LSB Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Loading...
LSB Industries LXU reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LSB Industries missed estimated earnings by -275.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was down $101.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|0.23
|0.25
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|0.25
|0.25
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|110.20M
|159.13M
|177.18M
|245.65M
|Revenue Actual
|114.29M
|165.84M
|180.96M
|233.65M
To track all earnings releases for LSB Industries visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps