LSB Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

LSB Industries LXU reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LSB Industries missed estimated earnings by -275.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $101.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.23 0.25 0.75 EPS Actual -0.10 0.25 0.25 0.90 Revenue Estimate 110.20M 159.13M 177.18M 245.65M Revenue Actual 114.29M 165.84M 180.96M 233.65M

