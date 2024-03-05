Mayville Engineering: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Mayville Engineering MEC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mayville Engineering beat estimated earnings by 62.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $20.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mayville Engineering's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.16 0.19 0.13 EPS Actual 0.21 0.20 0.12 0.12 Revenue Estimate 159.92M 143.28M 140.23M 123.72M Revenue Actual 158.22M 138.98M 142.65M 128.53M

