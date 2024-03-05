Mayville Engineering: Q4 Earnings Insights

Mayville Engineering MEC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Mayville Engineering beat estimated earnings by 62.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $20.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mayville Engineering's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.16
|0.19
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.20
|0.12
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|159.92M
|143.28M
|140.23M
|123.72M
|Revenue Actual
|158.22M
|138.98M
|142.65M
|128.53M
