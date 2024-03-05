Aptevo Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Aptevo Therapeutics APVO reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aptevo Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 90.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

