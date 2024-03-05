Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NIO NIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Target TGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $29.33 billion.

• 2seventy bio TSVT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $14.71 million.

• CLPS CLPS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Seres Therapeutics MCRB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $350 thousand.

• Vivid Seats SEAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $183.67 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.55 million.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $276.94 million.

• CECO Environmental CECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $146.61 million.

• 908 Devices MASS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $14.16 million.

• Neuronetics STIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $19.85 million.

• Broadwind BWEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $50.15 million.

• Global Business Travel GBTG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $541.17 million.

• Riskified RSKD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.02 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT AOMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• L.B. Foster FSTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $129.35 million.

• Rand Capital RAND is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dave DAVE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sophia Genetics SOPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $17.33 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $237.53 million.

• Compugen CGEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $20.00 million.

• SmartRent SMRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $59.49 million.

• Ferguson FERG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.

• Cipher Mining CIFR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $41.78 million.

• Axogen AXGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $41.65 million.

• V2X VVX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Wag Group PET is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Myers Indus MYE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $196.19 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fabrinet FN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $197.70 million.

• Nordstrom JWN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.32 million.

• Presto Automation PRST is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kingsway Financial Servs KFS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Emergent BioSolutions EBS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $293.53 million.

• Cumberland CPIX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TRACON Pharma TCON is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Entravision Comms EVC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $308.47 million.

• Bionano Genomics BNGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $10.58 million.

• Inspirato ISPO is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.66 per share on revenue of $73.50 million.

• Marinus Pharma MRNS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.

• Allient ALNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $132.56 million.

• Bristow Group VTOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $329.20 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.10 million.

• Plus Therapeutics PSTV is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.06 million.

• Socket Mobile SCKT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.91 million.

• Nyxoah NYXH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $386.45 million.

• W&T Offshore WTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $138.42 million.

• Cadre Hldgs CDRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $121.79 million.

• Semler Scientific SMLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• Agiliti AGTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $291.41 million.

• Nuvei NVEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $319.51 million.

• Franco-Nevada FNV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $283.00 million.

• Mayville Engineering MEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $152.30 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.63 million.

• Orthofix Medical OFIX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MeridianLink MLNK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $74.86 million.

• Ross Stores ROST is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cerus CERS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.27 million.

• American Public Education APEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $150.47 million.

• Cricut CRCT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $249.68 million.

• Crexendo CXDO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.

• Aeva Technologies AEVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.57 million.

• LSB Industries LXU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $127.21 million.

• PlayAGS AGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.57 million.

• Full House Resorts FLL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $63.13 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $839.04 million.

• HashiCorp HCP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $149.29 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NeuroPace NPCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $17.46 million.

• Couchbase BASE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ooma OOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.46 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $119.59 million.

• ODDITY Tech ODD is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NewtekOne NEWT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $63.35 million.

• Box BOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $262.95 million.

• Weyco Group WEYS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

