Recap: Green Brick Partners Q4 Earnings

Green Brick Partners GRBK reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:34 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Green Brick Partners missed estimated earnings by -11.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.77.
Revenue was up $19.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Green Brick Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|1.27
|0.66
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|1.56
|1.63
|1.37
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|410.91M
|439.78M
|245.62M
|356.57M
|Revenue Actual
|418.98M
|456.29M
|452.06M
|431.09M
To track all earnings releases for Green Brick Partners visit their earnings calendar here.
