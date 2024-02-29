Recap: Green Brick Partners Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Green Brick Partners GRBK reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:34 PM.

Earnings

Green Brick Partners missed estimated earnings by -11.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.77.

Revenue was up $19.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Green Brick Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.27 0.66 1.14 EPS Actual 1.56 1.63 1.37 1.18 Revenue Estimate 410.91M 439.78M 245.62M 356.57M Revenue Actual 418.98M 456.29M 452.06M 431.09M

