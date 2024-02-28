Recap: Alkami Technology Q4 Earnings

Alkami Technology ALKT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alkami Technology missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $15.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alkami Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|67.22M
|62.94M
|58.79M
|54.94M
|Revenue Actual
|67.70M
|65.76M
|60.00M
|55.54M
To track all earnings releases for Alkami Technology visit their earnings calendar here.
