Recap: Alkami Technology Q4 Earnings

Alkami Technology ALKT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Alkami Technology missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $15.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alkami Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.06 -0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual 0 -0.03 -0.04 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 67.22M 62.94M 58.79M 54.94M Revenue Actual 67.70M 65.76M 60.00M 55.54M

