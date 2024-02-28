Squarespace: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Squarespace SQSP reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 06:08 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Squarespace missed estimated earnings by -71.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $41.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Squarespace's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.13
|-0.05
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|0.03
|0
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|252.01M
|243.36M
|233.06M
|222.11M
|Revenue Actual
|257.06M
|247.53M
|237.03M
|228.81M
