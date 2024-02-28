Squarespace: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Squarespace SQSP reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 06:08 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Squarespace missed estimated earnings by -71.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $41.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Squarespace's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.13 -0.05 0.11 EPS Actual -0.12 0.03 0 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 252.01M 243.36M 233.06M 222.11M Revenue Actual 257.06M 247.53M 237.03M 228.81M

To track all earnings releases for Squarespace visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.