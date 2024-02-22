Rocket Companies Beats Q4 Earnings Forecasts, Surpasses Analyst Expectations (CORRECTED)

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to remove a mischaracterization of Rocket Companies' fourth-quarter earning figure.
Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rocket Companies reported quarterly adjusted earnings of zero cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 4 cents.
Revenue was up $202.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rocket Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.09
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|0
|-0.02
|-0.06
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|975.55M
|983.18M
|772.53M
|682.73M
|Revenue Actual
|1.00B
|1.00B
|882.00M
|683.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
