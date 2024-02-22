Rocket Companies Beats Q4 Earnings Forecasts, Surpasses Analyst Expectations (CORRECTED)

Loading... Loading...

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to remove a mischaracterization of Rocket Companies' fourth-quarter earning figure.

Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rocket Companies reported quarterly adjusted earnings of zero cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 4 cents.

Revenue was up $202.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rocket Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.05 -0.09 -0.11 EPS Actual 0 -0.02 -0.06 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 975.55M 983.18M 772.53M 682.73M Revenue Actual 1.00B 1.00B 882.00M 683.00M

To track all earnings releases for Rocket Companies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.