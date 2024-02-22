Rocket Companies Beats Q4 Earnings Forecasts, Surpasses Analyst Expectations (CORRECTED)

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to remove a mischaracterization of Rocket Companies' fourth-quarter earning figure.

Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Rocket Companies reported quarterly adjusted earnings of zero cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 4 cents.

Revenue was up $202.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rocket Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.05 -0.09 -0.11
EPS Actual 0 -0.02 -0.06 -0.10
Revenue Estimate 975.55M 983.18M 772.53M 682.73M
Revenue Actual 1.00B 1.00B 882.00M 683.00M

