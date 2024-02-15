Recap: Sixth Street Specialty Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Sixth Street Specialty TSLX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sixth Street Specialty beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $11.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sixth Street Specialty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.55 0.54 0.57 EPS Actual 0.60 0.59 0.55 0.64 Revenue Estimate 109.57M 100.09M 93.28M 94.14M Revenue Actual 114.44M 107.61M 96.50M 100.15M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.