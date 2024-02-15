Recap: Sixth Street Specialty Q4 Earnings

Sixth Street Specialty TSLX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Sixth Street Specialty beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $11.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sixth Street Specialty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.55
|0.54
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.59
|0.55
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|109.57M
|100.09M
|93.28M
|94.14M
|Revenue Actual
|114.44M
|107.61M
|96.50M
|100.15M
