Recap: Aethlon Medical Q3 Earnings

Aethlon Medical AEMD reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aethlon Medical missed estimated earnings by 11.38%, reporting an EPS of $-1.37 versus an estimate of $-1.23.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 7.55% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.