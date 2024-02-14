Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Sony Group SONY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $24.62 billion.
• CAE CAE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $819.57 million.
• CNH Industrial CNHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion.
• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $183.47 million.
• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $619.97 million.
• Martin Marietta Materials MLM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $60.98 million.
• Atmus Filtration Techs ATMU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $382.48 million.
• Kraft Heinz KHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.98 billion.
• Owens-Corning OC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
• SFL Corp SFL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $193.11 million.
• Scorpio Tankers STNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $334.98 million.
• Moving iMage Technologies MITQ is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Yatra Online YTRA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Barrick Gold GOLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
• S&W Seed SANW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.
• Crown Crafts CRWS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Generac Hldgs GNRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CoreCard CCRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.
• The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $909.50 million.
• Conduent CNDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $930.00 million.
• Urban Edge Props UE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Global Payments GPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
• PolyPid PYPD is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• NCR Atleos NATL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Williams Companies WMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
• Ryder System R is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
• Chimera Investment CIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $78.92 million.
• Kornit Digital KRNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.51 million.
• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $350.00 million.
• Charles River CRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $991.25 million.
• CEVA CEVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.
• Sonic Automotive SAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
• Sunoco SUN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.
• Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $156.59 million.
• CME Gr CME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• GrafTech International EAF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $141.21 million.
• Vishay Precision Group VPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $79.69 million.
• Parsons Corp PSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
• BGC Group BGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $554.60 million.
• Avantor AVTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
• Avient AVNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $709.97 million.
• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $942.22 million.
• Lithia Motors LAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.24 per share on revenue of $7.95 billion.
• Byrna Technologies BYRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.02 million.
• IQVIA Hldgs IQV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $424.24 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• West Fraser Timber WFG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
• Arch Capital Group ACGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
• Albemarle ALB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
• Summit Materials SUM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $585.77 million.
• American Water Works AWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $21.46 billion.
• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $325.80 million.
• Upexi UPXI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $322.56 million.
• AppLovin APP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $928.17 million.
• CF Industries Holdings CF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• Essential Props Realty EPRT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Warrior Met Coal HCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $394.64 million.
• Kadant KAI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $227.96 million.
• Precision Optics Corp POCI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $21.75 million.
• Cineverse CNVS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $13.36 million.
• iPower IPW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.
• MSA Safety MSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $467.54 million.
• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $297.60 million.
• Know Labs KNW is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Aethlon Medical AEMD is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Manulife Financial MFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $65.57 million.
• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $177.85 million.
• American Well AMWL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $70.20 million.
• Curtiss-Wright CW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $743.58 million.
• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $19.65 million.
• Hecla Mining HL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $151.87 million.
• Kinross Gold KGC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $118.67 million.
• Manitowoc Co MTW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $583.89 million.
• NorthWestern Energy Group NWE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $458.30 million.
• Orion OEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $421.69 million.
• Pegasystems PEGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $413.60 million.
• Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• QuantumScape QS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Ribbon Comms RBBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $234.76 million.
• Sonoco Prods SON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Glimpse Group VRAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.
• Ventas VTR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• ReposiTrak TRAK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.65 million.
• Innovative Solns ISSC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• PC Connection CNXN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $673.59 million.
• Tyler Technologies TYL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $484.69 million.
• Paramount Group PGRE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Aurora Innovation AUR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Occidental Petroleum OXY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.
• Antero Resources AR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Antero Midstream AM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $257.32 million.
• Retail Opportunity ROIC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $58.62 million.
• HubSpot HUBS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $558.27 million.
• Herbalife HLF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $476.39 million.
• TripAdvisor TRIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $374.00 million.
• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $48.46 million.
• Veeco Instruments VECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $169.39 million.
• Nerdwallet NRDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $138.42 million.
• Udemy UDMY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $186.05 million.
• Wag Group PET is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $20.82 million.
• Corporacion Inmobiliaria VTMX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Altice USA ATUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
• Independence Realty Trust IRT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Fastly FSLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $139.46 million.
• Upwork UPWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $178.16 million.
• Twilio TWLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Crane NXT CXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $341.42 million.
• Netstreit NTST is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Informatica INFA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $432.18 million.
• Equinix EQIX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• JFrog FROG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $93.04 million.
• Treasure Global TGL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Royal Gold RGLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $140.15 million.
• Four Corners Prop FCPT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• NMI Holdings NMIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $134.86 million.
• Rollins ROL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $753.38 million.
• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Anterix ATEX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.03 million.
• Kellanova K is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Cisco Systems CSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $12.71 billion.
• Getty Realty GTY is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
