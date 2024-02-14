Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sony Group SONY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $24.62 billion.

• CAE CAE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $819.57 million.

• CNH Industrial CNHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $183.47 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $619.97 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials MLM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $60.98 million.

• Atmus Filtration Techs ATMU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $382.48 million.

• Kraft Heinz KHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.98 billion.

• Owens-Corning OC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• SFL Corp SFL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $193.11 million.

• Scorpio Tankers STNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $334.98 million.

• Moving iMage Technologies MITQ is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Yatra Online YTRA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Barrick Gold GOLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.

• S&W Seed SANW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Crown Crafts CRWS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Generac Hldgs GNRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CoreCard CCRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $909.50 million.

• Conduent CNDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $930.00 million.

• Urban Edge Props UE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Global Payments GPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• PolyPid PYPD is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NCR Atleos NATL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Williams Companies WMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Ryder System R is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Chimera Investment CIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $78.92 million.

• Kornit Digital KRNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.51 million.

• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $350.00 million.

• Charles River CRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $991.25 million.

• CEVA CEVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.

• Sonic Automotive SAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Sunoco SUN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $156.59 million.

• CME Gr CME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• GrafTech International EAF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $141.21 million.

• Vishay Precision Group VPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $79.69 million.

• Parsons Corp PSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• BGC Group BGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $554.60 million.

• Avantor AVTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Avient AVNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $709.97 million.

• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $942.22 million.

• Lithia Motors LAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.24 per share on revenue of $7.95 billion.

• Byrna Technologies BYRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.02 million.

• IQVIA Hldgs IQV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $424.24 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• West Fraser Timber WFG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Arch Capital Group ACGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• Albemarle ALB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Summit Materials SUM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $585.77 million.

• American Water Works AWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $21.46 billion.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $325.80 million.

• Upexi UPXI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $322.56 million.

• AppLovin APP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $928.17 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Essential Props Realty EPRT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Warrior Met Coal HCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $394.64 million.

• Kadant KAI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $227.96 million.

• Precision Optics Corp POCI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $21.75 million.

• Cineverse CNVS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $13.36 million.

• iPower IPW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• MSA Safety MSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $467.54 million.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $297.60 million.

• Know Labs KNW is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aethlon Medical AEMD is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Manulife Financial MFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $65.57 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $177.85 million.

• American Well AMWL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $70.20 million.

• Curtiss-Wright CW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $743.58 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $19.65 million.

• Hecla Mining HL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $151.87 million.

• Kinross Gold KGC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $118.67 million.

• Manitowoc Co MTW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $583.89 million.

• NorthWestern Energy Group NWE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $458.30 million.

• Orion OEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $421.69 million.

• Pegasystems PEGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $413.60 million.

• Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• QuantumScape QS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ribbon Comms RBBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $234.76 million.

• Sonoco Prods SON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Glimpse Group VRAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Ventas VTR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ReposiTrak TRAK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.65 million.

• Innovative Solns ISSC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PC Connection CNXN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $673.59 million.

• Tyler Technologies TYL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $484.69 million.

• Paramount Group PGRE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aurora Innovation AUR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Occidental Petroleum OXY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.

• Antero Resources AR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Antero Midstream AM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $257.32 million.

• Retail Opportunity ROIC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $58.62 million.

• HubSpot HUBS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $558.27 million.

• Herbalife HLF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $476.39 million.

• TripAdvisor TRIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $374.00 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $48.46 million.

• Veeco Instruments VECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $169.39 million.

• Nerdwallet NRDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $138.42 million.

• Udemy UDMY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $186.05 million.

• Wag Group PET is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $20.82 million.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria VTMX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Altice USA ATUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Independence Realty Trust IRT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fastly FSLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $139.46 million.

• Upwork UPWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $178.16 million.

• Twilio TWLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Crane NXT CXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $341.42 million.

• Netstreit NTST is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Informatica INFA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $432.18 million.

• Equinix EQIX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JFrog FROG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $93.04 million.

• Treasure Global TGL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Royal Gold RGLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $140.15 million.

• Four Corners Prop FCPT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $134.86 million.

• Rollins ROL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $753.38 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Anterix ATEX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.03 million.

• Kellanova K is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cisco Systems CSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $12.71 billion.

• Getty Realty GTY is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

