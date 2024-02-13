Recap: Rush Enterprises Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Rush Enterprises RUSHA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:41 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rush Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $146.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rush Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.99 0.91 0.99 EPS Actual 0.96 1.17 1.07 1.16 Revenue Estimate 1.96B 1.91B 1.75B 1.82B Revenue Actual 1.98B 2.00B 1.91B 1.88B

To track all earnings releases for Rush Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.