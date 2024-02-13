Recap: Rush Enterprises Q4 Earnings

Rush Enterprises RUSHA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:41 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rush Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $146.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rush Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.99
|0.91
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|1.17
|1.07
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.96B
|1.91B
|1.75B
|1.82B
|Revenue Actual
|1.98B
|2.00B
|1.91B
|1.88B
