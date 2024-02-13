Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• LCI Indus LCII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $838.27 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners NMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $334.79 million.

• Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• OrganiGram Holdings OGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.

• Hyatt Hotels H is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• InMode INMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $125.04 million.

• Marriott Intl MAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.

• Roivant Sciences ROIV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $32.79 million.

• TPG TPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $390.27 million.

• Hasbro HAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Watsco WSO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Akoustis Technologies AKTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.99 million.

• GreenPower Motor Co GP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• SITE Centers SITC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bruker BRKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $807.49 million.

• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $127.77 million.

• IPG Photonics IPGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $286.12 million.

• Franklin Electric FELE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $490.43 million.

• Shopify SHOP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Krispy Kreme DNUT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $438.72 million.

• Unitil UTL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $156.25 million.

• WESCO Intl WCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AutoNation AN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.94 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.

• Ecolab ECL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• WK Kellogg KLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $646.99 million.

• Biogen BIIB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Datadog DDOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $568.05 million.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Howmet Aerospace HWM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Incyte INCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Moody's MCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• TransUnion TRU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $926.18 million.

• Zoetis ZTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Coca-Cola KO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $10.64 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage TAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• USA Compression Partners USAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $220.80 million.

• Herc Hldgs HRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $860.34 million.

• Leidos Holdings LDOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Encore Wire WIRE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GEE Group JOB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Akamai Techs AKAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $998.13 million.

• Angi ANGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $310.01 million.

• Corsair Gaming CRSR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $428.66 million.

• Danaos DAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.78 per share on revenue of $250.18 million.

• Great Elm Group GEG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $418.16 million.

• InvenTrust Properties IVT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $850 thousand.

• Waste Connections WCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Beneficient BENF is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gold Resource GORO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.95 million.

• American Intl Gr AIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $12.51 billion.

• Vector Group VGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $357.60 million.

• Comstock Resources CRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $398.46 million.

• EQT EQT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Kratos Defense & Security KTOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $254.40 million.

Loading... Loading...

• Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $866.08 million.

• Charles & Colvard CTHR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Agree Realty ADC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vistagen Therapeutics VTGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $540 thousand.

• Invitation Homes INVH is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stag Industrial STAG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Welltower WELL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mirion Technologies MIR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $218.88 million.

• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $593.22 million.

• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Similarweb SMWB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $55.88 million.

• Primerica PRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $723.64 million.

• Airbnb ABNB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• BlackLine BL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $154.28 million.

• Electromed ELMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $13.30 million.

• Allison Transmission ALSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $744.03 million.

• DaVita DVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Atomera ATOM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• United Fire Gr UFCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $278.70 million.

• Rush Enterprises RUSHA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Entegris ENTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $780.87 million.

• National Research NRC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eversource Energy ES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• Rush Enterprises RUSHB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $76.43 million.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lyft LYFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• New Gold NGD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $191.07 million.

• GXO Logistics GXO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Innospec IOSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $479.47 million.

• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• GoDaddy GDDY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• IAC IAC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Denny's DENN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $115.94 million.

• Robinhood Markets HOOD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $453.46 million.

• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $275.10 million.

• QuidelOrtho QDEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $797.84 million.

• Resideo Technologies REZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• SS&C Techs Hldgs SSNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Upstart Hldgs UPST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $135.05 million.

• Zillow Gr Z is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $450.42 million.

• Zillow Gr ZG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $450.24 million.

• Tigo Energy TYGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.97 million.

• Mercury General MCY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• SiTime SITM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $41.73 million.

• Maplebear CART is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $804.01 million.

• Genasys GNSS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• MRC Global MRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $811.08 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.