Paycor HCM: Q2 Earnings Insights

Paycor HCM PYCR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paycor HCM beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $26.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paycor HCM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.06
|0.15
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.08
|0.18
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|139.41M
|136.55M
|156.06M
|127.29M
|Revenue Actual
|143.59M
|140.04M
|161.48M
|132.86M
