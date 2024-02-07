Paycor HCM: Q2 Earnings Insights

Paycor HCM PYCR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paycor HCM beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $26.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paycor HCM's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.06 0.15 0.06
EPS Actual 0.07 0.08 0.18 0.08
Revenue Estimate 139.41M 136.55M 156.06M 127.29M
Revenue Actual 143.59M 140.04M 161.48M 132.86M

