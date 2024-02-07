Murphy USA: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Murphy USA MUSA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:31 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Murphy USA beat estimated earnings by 10.94%, reporting an EPS of $7.0 versus an estimate of $6.31.
Revenue was down $297.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.51 which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|6.18
|5.94
|4.02
|6.25
|EPS Actual
|7.69
|6.02
|4.80
|5.21
|Revenue Estimate
|5.56B
|5.64B
|4.95B
|5.38B
|Revenue Actual
|5.80B
|5.59B
|5.08B
|5.37B
To track all earnings releases for Murphy USA visit their earnings calendar here.
