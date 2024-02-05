Recap: Simpson Manufacturing Co Q4 Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Simpson Manufacturing Co missed estimated earnings by 14.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.49.
Revenue was up $26.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simpson Manufacturing Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.14
|2.05
|1.40
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|2.43
|2.50
|2.05
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|556.62M
|554.27M
|483.64M
|475.72M
|Revenue Actual
|580.08M
|597.58M
|534.43M
|475.62M
