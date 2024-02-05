Recap: Simpson Manufacturing Co Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co missed estimated earnings by 14.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.49.

Revenue was up $26.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simpson Manufacturing Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 2.14 2.05 1.40 1.03 EPS Actual 2.43 2.50 2.05 1.35 Revenue Estimate 556.62M 554.27M 483.64M 475.72M Revenue Actual 580.08M 597.58M 534.43M 475.62M

