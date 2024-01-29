Crane: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Crane CR reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Crane beat estimated earnings by 9.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was down $291.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 13.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crane's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.93
|0.85
|1.90
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|1.10
|1.25
|2.13
|Revenue Estimate
|509.19M
|512.84M
|485.96M
|822.57M
|Revenue Actual
|530.10M
|509.60M
|513.80M
|824.10M
To track all earnings releases for Crane visit their earnings calendar here.
