Crane: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Crane CR reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crane beat estimated earnings by 9.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was down $291.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 13.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crane's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.93 0.85 1.90 EPS Actual 1.03 1.10 1.25 2.13 Revenue Estimate 509.19M 512.84M 485.96M 822.57M Revenue Actual 530.10M 509.60M 513.80M 824.10M

To track all earnings releases for Crane visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.