Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Autoliv ALV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Gentex GNTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $559.48 million.

• Norfolk Southern NSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Oxford Lane Capital OXLC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Badger Meter BMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $182.32 million.

• American Express AXP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $16.00 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive CL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• BankUnited BKU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $244.27 million.

• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $47.98 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $73.79 million.

• South Plains Financial SPFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $47.01 million.

• Southside Bancshares SBSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $64.82 million.

• First Hawaiian FHB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $201.03 million.

• Stellar Bancorp STEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $108.24 million.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

 

