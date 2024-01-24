Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Freeport-McMoRan FCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• General Dynamics GD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $11.37 billion.

• ASML Holding ASML is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.

• Blue Foundry BLFY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.55 million.

• Prosperity Bancshares PB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $280.02 million.

• Progressive PGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $15.14 billion.

• Amphenol APH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $141.62 million.

• Abbott Laboratories ABT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $10.18 billion.

• Stifel Financial SF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Kimberly-Clark KMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• United Community Banks UCBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $226.07 million.

• AT&T T is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $31.48 billion.

• TE Connectivity TEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• New Oriental Education EDU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $814.07 million.

• LG Display Co LPL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies TDY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Textron TXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• HBT Finl HBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $58.16 million.

• Elevance Health ELV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $42.09 billion.

• Simmons First Ntl SFNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $204.25 million.

• First BanCorp FBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $206.11 million.

• Sterling Bancorp SBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.37 million.

• Monro MNRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $324.22 million.

• BOK Financial BOKF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $490.40 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Hexcel HXL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $471.69 million.

• CACI International CACI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.47 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• IBM IBM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $17.30 billion.

• Tesla TSLA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $25.59 billion.

• Lavoro LVRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $366.65 million.

• CSX CSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• SLM SLM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $378.36 million.

• American Superconductor AMSC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.00 million.

• First Bancshares FBMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $58.42 million.

• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $91.30 million.

• Packaging Corp of America PKG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Live Oak Bancshares LOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $116.63 million.

Loading... Loading...

• Liberty Energy LBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• First Bank FRBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $29.58 million.

• Raymond James Finl RJF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Knight-Swift KNX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• United Rentals URI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.93 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Bridgewater Bancshares BWB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.

• WR Berkley WRB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Ameriprise Finl AMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.69 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands LVS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• RLI RLI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $357.64 million.

• Plexus PLXS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $987.63 million.

• First Internet INBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $19.28 million.

• Cohen & Steers CNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $122.80 million.

• Colony Bankcorp CBAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $28.40 million.

• Crown Castle CCI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pathward Financial CASH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $166.47 million.

• ResMed RMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Lam Research LRCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.10 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• SL Green Realty SLG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Horizon Bancorp HBNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $52.34 million.

• Old Second Bancorp OSBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $72.97 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $33.23 million.

• Origin Bancorp OBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $88.77 million.

• Equity Bancshares EQBK is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.87 per share on revenue of $29.80 million.

• Alerus Finl ALRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $45.38 million.

• Columbia Banking System COLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $526.68 million.

• Cathay General CATY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $197.95 million.

• ServiceNow NOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Novagold Resources NG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Univest Financial UVSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $71.25 million.

• Preferred Bank PFBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $70.48 million.

• Brookline Bancorp BRKL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $85.19 million.

• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $68.69 million.

• Concentrix CNXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $179.20 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.