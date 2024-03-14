Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Barings Global Short Before The Dividend Payout

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 14, 2024 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Barings Global Short BGH.

What's Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.56 cents per share. On Tuesday, Barings Global Short will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.56 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own BGH as of the end of Monday's session are eligible to receive the 10.56 cents dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 01, 2024. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Barings Global Short click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Ex-Date
ticker
name
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Click to see more Dividends updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: DividendsBZI-ExDiv
We simplify the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!