Empowering Shareholders with Growth: Fortis Enhances Performance and Reports Rising Profits

By the close of today, March 01, 2024, Fortis FTS will issue a dividend payout of $0.59 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 4.45%. Only those investors who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on May 16, 2024 will receive this payout.

Fortis Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-05-16 4 $0.59 4.45% 2024-02-08 2024-05-17 2024-06-01 2024-02-14 4 $0.59 4.29% 2023-12-06 2024-02-16 2024-03-01 2023-11-16 4 $0.59 4.19% 2023-09-19 2023-11-17 2023-12-01 2023-08-18 4 $0.56 4.02% 2023-08-01 2023-08-21 2023-09-01 2023-05-16 4 $0.56 4.18% 2023-02-09 2023-05-17 2023-06-01 2023-02-14 4 $0.56 4.24% 2022-11-17 2023-02-15 2023-03-01 2022-11-16 4 $0.56 4.13% 2022-09-28 2022-11-17 2022-12-01 2022-08-18 4 $0.54 3.51% 2022-07-27 2022-08-19 2022-09-01 2022-05-16 4 $0.54 3.57% 2022-02-10 2022-05-17 2022-06-01 2022-02-14 4 $0.54 3.82% 2021-11-18 2022-02-15 2022-03-01 2021-11-16 4 $0.54 3.82% 2021-09-29 2021-11-17 2021-12-01 2021-08-18 4 $0.51 3.59% 2021-07-28 2021-08-19 2021-09-01

Analyzing Fortis Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2020 to 2023, the company's dividend per share showed a positive trend, increasing steadily from $1.97 in 2020 to $2.31 in 2023. This demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders by consistently raising dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Fortis

From 2020 to 2023, Fortis has demonstrated an upward trend in earnings, with earnings per share rising from $1.88 to $2.30. This positive earnings growth bodes well for investors looking to generate income through cash dividend payouts.

Recap

In this article, we delve into Fortis's recent dividend payout and examine how it impacts shareholders. The company has announced a dividend distribution of $0.59 per share today, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 4.45%.

The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023 for Fortis indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.

Investors are encouraged to closely track the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed of any updates in financials or dividend disbursements.

