Toll Brothers Delivers Strong Performance and Growing Profits, Elevating Investor Returns

Today, January 26, 2024, marks an important moment for investors of Toll Brothers TOL. The company will distribute a dividend payout of $0.21 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 0.91%. Remember, only shareholders prior to the ex-dividend date on January 11, 2024 are eligible for this payout.

Toll Brothers Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-01-11 4 $0.21 0.91% 2023-12-13 2024-01-12 2024-01-26 2023-10-05 4 $0.21 1.08% 2023-09-19 2023-10-06 2023-10-20 2023-07-06 4 $0.21 1.12% 2023-06-13 2023-07-07 2023-07-21 2023-04-05 4 $0.21 1.41% 2023-03-09 2023-04-06 2023-04-21 2023-01-05 4 $0.2 1.58% 2022-12-14 2023-01-06 2023-01-20 2022-10-06 4 $0.2 1.79% 2022-09-20 2022-10-07 2022-10-21 2022-07-07 4 $0.2 1.81% 2022-06-14 2022-07-08 2022-07-22 2022-04-07 4 $0.2 1.63% 2022-03-08 2022-04-08 2022-04-22 2022-01-06 4 $0.17 0.94% 2021-12-14 2022-01-07 2022-01-21 2021-10-07 4 $0.17 1.12% 2021-09-21 2021-10-08 2021-10-22 2021-07-08 4 $0.17 1.18% 2021-06-15 2021-07-09 2021-07-23 2021-04-08 4 $0.17 1.23% 2021-03-09 2021-04-09 2021-04-23

Toll Brothers's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with M.D.C. Holdings MDC having the highest annualized dividend yield at 3.43%.

Analyzing Toll Brothers Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2020 to 2023, the company's dividend per share showed a positive trend, increasing steadily from $0.44 in 2020 to $0.84 in 2023. This demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders by consistently raising dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Toll Brothers

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Toll Brothers's earnings per share, from $3.45 in 2020 to $12.39 in 2023. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

Given that Toll Brothers has experienced an increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, it could signal that the company is in good financial standing and that they could be positioned to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

It is advisable for investors to monitor the company's performance in the coming quarters to stay in the loop about any adjustments in financials or dividend disbursements.

