Dollar Gen Navigates Uncertainty with Confidence, Ensuring Stability for Investors

Loading... Loading...

Investors eagerly anticipate the dividend payout from Dollar Gen DG on January 23, 2024. With a payout of $0.59 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 1.77%, this reward is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on January 08, 2024

Dollar Gen Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-01-08 4 $0.59 1.77% 2023-12-06 2024-01-09 2024-01-23 2023-10-06 4 $0.59 1.52% 2023-08-30 2023-10-10 2023-10-24 2023-07-10 4 $0.59 1.15% 2023-05-30 2023-07-11 2023-07-25 2023-04-10 4 $0.59 1.1% 2023-03-15 2023-04-11 2023-04-25 2022-12-30 4 $0.55 0.87% 2022-11-30 2023-01-03 2023-01-17 2022-10-03 4 $0.55 0.88% 2022-08-23 2022-10-04 2022-10-18 2022-07-01 4 $0.55 1.12% 2022-05-25 2022-07-05 2022-07-19 2022-04-04 4 $0.55 1.03% 2022-03-16 2022-04-05 2022-04-19 2022-01-03 4 $0.42 0.75% 2021-12-02 2022-01-04 2022-01-18 2021-10-04 4 $0.42 0.72% 2021-08-25 2021-10-05 2021-10-19 2021-07-02 4 $0.42 0.85% 2021-05-25 2021-07-06 2021-07-20 2021-04-05 4 $0.42 0.87% 2021-03-16 2021-04-06 2021-04-20

In terms of dividend yield, Dollar Gen finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while Target TGT takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 3.13%.

Analyzing Dollar Gen Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Investors witnessed an upward trajectory in the company's dividend per share between 2020 and 2023. The dividend per share rose from $1.44 to $2.36, indicating the company's dedication to enhancing shareholder value through increased dividends.

Loading... Loading...

YoY Earnings Growth For Dollar Gen

The earnings chart above reveals a decrease in Dollar Gen's earnings per share, declining from $10.09 in 2020 to $8.69 in 2023. This could raise concerns for income-seeking investors, as it suggests a decline in the company's profitability. It is crucial to closely monitor the situation and assess the factors contributing to this decrease, as it may have implications for future cash dividend payouts.

Recap

In this article, we explore the recent dividend payout of Dollar Gen and its significance for shareholders. The company has decided to distribute a dividend of $0.59 per share today, which equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.77%.

In terms of dividend yield, Dollar Gen finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while Target takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 3.13%.

Given that Dollar Gen has experienced an increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with a decrease in earnings per share, it could indicate that the company is prioritizing dividend distribution to shareholders despite challenges in earnings growth.

Investors are encouraged to closely track the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed of any updates in financials or dividend disbursements.

[See current stock movements Dollar Gen on Benzinga.](https://www.benzinga.com/quote/Dollar Gen (NYSE: DG))

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.