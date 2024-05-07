Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Offerpad Solutions

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Offerpad Solutions OPAD were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.6, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Experiencing a 7.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $9.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Offerpad Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $9.00 $12.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.00 - Dae Lee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Offerpad Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Offerpad Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Offerpad Solutions's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Offerpad Solutions Better

Offerpad Solutions Inc provides a way to buy and sell a home. It uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs. It combines fundamental real estate expertise with the data-driven digital Solutions Center platform to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, renovation and buyer representation services.

Breaking Down Offerpad Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Offerpad Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -64.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Offerpad Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Offerpad Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

