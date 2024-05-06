6 Analysts Assess DaVita: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for DaVita DVA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $137.83, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $126.00, the current average has increased by 9.39%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of DaVita by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $133.00 Sarah James Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $133.00 - David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $135.00 $130.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $134.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $134.00 $113.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $130.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DaVita. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DaVita compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DaVita's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know DaVita Better

DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics. The firm operates over 3,000 facilities worldwide, mostly in the U.S., and treats over 240,000 patients globally each year. Government payers dominate U.S. dialysis reimbursement. DaVita receives about two thirds of U.S. sales at government (primarily Medicare) reimbursement rates, with the remainder coming from commercial insurers. However, while commercial insurers represented only about 10% of the U.S. patients treated, they represent nearly all of the profits generated by DaVita in the U.S. dialysis business.

DaVita: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DaVita's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.89% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DaVita's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DaVita's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 24.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DaVita's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DaVita's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 12.79. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

