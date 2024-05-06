The Latest Analyst Ratings For CF Industries Holdings

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of CF Industries Holdings CF, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $86.62, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. A 2.99% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $89.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of CF Industries Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $80.00 $86.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Sebastian Bray Berenberg Raises Hold $69.00 $68.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $88.00 $96.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $82.00 $87.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $87.00 $90.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $97.00 $98.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $95.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CF Industries Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

CF Industries Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CF Industries Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CF Industries Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

