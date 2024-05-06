Key Takeaways From BrightSpring Health Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health BTSG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BrightSpring Health, revealing an average target of $16.77, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.2% lower than the prior average price target of $20.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BrightSpring Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Sidharth Sahoo HSBC Announces Buy $13.00 - Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $11.50 - Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $15.00 - Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Announces Buy $14.00 - A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $15.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $15.00 - Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Announces Buy $18.00 - Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $18.00 - Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BrightSpring Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BrightSpring Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into BrightSpring Health's Background

BrightSpring Health Services Inc is a home and community-based healthcare services platform, focused on delivering complementary pharmacy and provider services to complex patients. Its platform delivers clinical services and pharmacy solutions across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Its segments include Pharmacy Solutions, Provider Service. and others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Pharmacy Solutions segment.

Breaking Down BrightSpring Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BrightSpring Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.5% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BrightSpring Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BrightSpring Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BrightSpring Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BrightSpring Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.28. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

