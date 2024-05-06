Expert Ratings For Bumble

Loading... Loading...

Bumble BMBL underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bumble and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.76% lower than the prior average price target of $17.43.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bumble is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $14.00 $17.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $13.00 $14.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $16.00 - Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $20.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bumble. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bumble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Bumble's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bumble

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect.

Bumble: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bumble's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -9.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

