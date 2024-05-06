Decoding 13 Analyst Evaluations For Mastercard

Loading... Loading...

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Mastercard MA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $525.15, a high estimate of $545.00, and a low estimate of $478.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.08% increase from the previous average price target of $514.45.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Mastercard by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $530.00 $549.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $524.00 $536.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $510.00 $520.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Buy $478.00 $480.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $545.00 $525.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $545.00 $525.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $520.00 $504.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Announces Buy $545.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $535.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Buy $480.00 $480.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $545.00 $530.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $540.00 $520.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $530.00 $490.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mastercard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Mastercard's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mastercard analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Financial Insights: Mastercard

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 47.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 42.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mastercard's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.16, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.