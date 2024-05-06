The Analyst Verdict: Werewolf Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Loading... Loading...

Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 10.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Werewolf Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.00 - Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 - Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $12.00 - Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Werewolf Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Werewolf Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Werewolf Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Werewolf Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Werewolf Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Werewolf Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Werewolf Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment or TME.

Key Indicators: Werewolf Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Werewolf Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -79.39% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -799.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Werewolf Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Werewolf Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.