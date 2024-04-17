Demystifying Range Resources: Insights From 17 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Range Resources RRC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 2 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.41, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.08% increase from the previous average price target of $34.69.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Range Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $33.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 - Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $40.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Underweight $35.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 - Bertrand Hodee Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $32.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Neutral $37.00 $33.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $23.00 $22.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $39.00 $37.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $32.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $42.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 - Bertrand Hodee Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $33.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $34.00 $43.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $36.00 $37.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Range Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Range Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Range Resources analyst ratings.

Get to Know Range Resources Better

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range's proved reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Range Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Range Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -44.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 47.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 8.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

