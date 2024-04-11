Analyst Ratings For General Motors

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated General Motors GM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $49.0, along with a high estimate of $88.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.26% from the previous average price target of $47.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of General Motors among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $46.00 $46.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $46.00 $43.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $44.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $88.00 $86.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $28.00 $27.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $37.00 Adrian Yanoshik Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $40.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to General Motors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into General Motors's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its U.S. market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It should restart in at least one city in 2024. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: General Motors's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.3%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

