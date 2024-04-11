Assessing Ford Motor: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Ford Motor F, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ford Motor, presenting an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 6.78% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ford Motor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $13.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $12.00 - Adrian Yanoshik Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $10.00 - Joseph Spak UBS Announces Neutral $12.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ford Motor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ford Motor analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Financial Insights: Ford Motor

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.