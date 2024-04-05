Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Tempur Sealy Intl Stock

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Tempur Sealy Intl TPX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tempur Sealy Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average has increased by 23.4% from the previous average price target of $52.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tempur Sealy Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $75.00 $50.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $66.00 $60.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $58.00 $45.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $61.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tempur Sealy Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempur Sealy Intl compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempur Sealy Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tempur Sealy Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tempur Sealy Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Tempur Sealy Intl Better

Tempur Sealy International Inc is a bedding provider. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). Some brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. The cany generates revenue from sales from North America.

Breaking Down Tempur Sealy Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tempur Sealy Intl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tempur Sealy Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempur Sealy Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 28.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempur Sealy Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tempur Sealy Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.1. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

