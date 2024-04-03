Decoding 12 Analyst Evaluations For Arcadium Lithium

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Arcadium Lithium ALTM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.17, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. A decline of 41.71% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arcadium Lithium. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $9.00 - Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $5.00 $4.50 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $6.25 - Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $13.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Announces Underweight $4.50 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Announces Neutral $5.00 - John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Austin Yun Macquarie Announces Outperform $7.30 - Joel Jackson BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $7.00 - Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Hold $8.00 - Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Lowers Outperform $11.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arcadium Lithium. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcadium Lithium compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arcadium Lithium's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arcadium Lithium's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium is a pure-play lithium producer that was formed in the Allkem-Livent merger in January 2024. Arcadium should benefit from increased lithium demand via higher electric vehicle adoption, as lithium is a key component of EV batteries. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from two brine resources in Argentina. Arcadium also produces spodumene, a hard rock lithium upstream concentrate, from a mine in Australia and operates downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China.

Financial Insights: Arcadium Lithium

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Arcadium Lithium's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Arcadium Lithium's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 41.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcadium Lithium's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arcadium Lithium's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

