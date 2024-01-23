Breaking Down Mach Natural Resources: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Mach Natural Resources MNR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.25, along with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 7.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $30.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Mach Natural Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $29.00 $30.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $30.00 $31.00 John Freeman Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $23.00 - Derrick Whitfield Stifel Announces Buy $31.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mach Natural Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Mach Natural Resources compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Mach Natural Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas and the panhandle of Texas.

Financial Insights: Mach Natural Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Mach Natural Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -40.7% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Mach Natural Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mach Natural Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

