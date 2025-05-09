May 9, 2025 5:16 PM 2 min read

The Trade Desk CEO Slams Google, Amazon's 'Walled Gardens': 'Imagine What We Can Do In A Fair Market'

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD CEO Jeff Green shared strong opinions regarding the closed platforms that he called "walled gardens" run by Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN  on the company's first-quarter earnings call. 

What To Know: Green said closed platforms like Google and Amazon are inherently at odds with the best interests of advertisers and agencies because their primary obligation is to maximize shareholder value and not to ensure a fair and open marketplace. 

The Trade Desk, on the other hand, is positioned to serve the open Internet, enabling broader and more objective media buying, the CEO said. 

Read Next: Cathie Wood Says AI Will ‘Disrupt The Traditional World Order’ And Replace Search Engines Like Google 

"We have been winning in an unfair market," Green stated. 

He pointed to some recent changes in the demand-side platform (DSP) landscape that Green believes will improve competition, transparency and fairness.

Recent court rulings in 2025 have declared Google an illegal monopoly and Green said Google is already starting to scale back and discontinue some of its previous “draconian and illegal practices” in response. 

"I continue to believe that Google will stop trying to monetize the open Internet and instead focus more on their destinations. I expect that Amazon will continue on the same path," Green said. 

The Trade Desk CEO also pointed to a recent ruling that allows Spotify to have a payment relationship with its customers separate from Apple which helps to create a "more level playing field."

Green remains optimistic that The Trade Desk will thrive even further as competition and transparency improve under new regulations that encourage a fairer marketplace. 

"As we've said before, if we can win share in an unfair market against the biggest tech players in the world, as we have over the last 15 years, imagine what we can do in a fair market," the CEO said. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

TTD Logo
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$71.1018.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.56
Growth
85.88
Quality
73.06
Value
14.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$193.240.60%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$154.31-0.92%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$152.75-0.99%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
GovernmentLarge CapNewsRegulationsManagementMoversTechJeff GreenKeyProjStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved