Palantir Teams Up With Google To Supercharge FedStart, Bringing AI Tools To US Government Agencies On Secure Cloud

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is expanding its FedStart platform through a new partnership with Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google Public Sector, enabling U.S. government agencies to access software applications on Google Cloud’s accredited infrastructure with enhanced security compliance.

What Happened: The collaboration merges Google’s global-scale infrastructure with Palantir’s compliance solutions to accelerate innovation across federal agencies. Government customers will now be able to utilize certified solutions across multiple cloud platforms while maintaining high security standards.

The authorization covers all of Palantir’s product offerings, including AIP, Apollo, Foundry, FedStart, and Mission Manager.

“With the addition of the PFCS-SS FedRAMP High offering, Palantir is excited to accelerate our work with other technology partners to enable their technology to be securely operated on behalf of USG missions,” said Akash Jain, CTO and President of Palantir USG.

Why It Matters: The Google partnership follows Palantir’s recent collaboration with AI company Anthropic to deliver its Claude enterprise-grade AI application to government agencies via the FedStart platform.

The deployment will take place on Google Cloud, with support for other platforms, including Amazon.com Inc.‘s AMZN Bedrock and Google’s Vertex AI.

Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector, emphasized the company’s commitment to helping government clients access next-generation AI solutions within secure environments.

The FedStart platform assists federal agencies in achieving compliance, scaling operations, and accessing innovative solutions from independent software vendors built natively on Google Cloud.

