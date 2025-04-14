April 14, 2025 6:50 PM 1 min read

Federal Tax Return Deadline Looms: What To Know About Extensions, Payments, Late Filings

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

The deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday, April 15, 2025, leaving only one day left for procrastinators to get it in on time. Here's what to know about last-minute filings, extensions and payment requirements. 

Filing Before April 15: For those looking to file a federal tax return before Tuesday's deadline, the easiest way may be using the IRS Free File service or another software such as Turbotax from Intuit, Inc. INTU or H&R Block, Inc. HRB, which also offers in-person appointments, but could be difficult to get one at the last minute.  

Read Next: Energy Secretary Chris Wright Is ‘Bullish’ As Oil Prices Crater 

Filing An Extension: Taxpayers also have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to file for an extension, which would push the filing deadline until Oct. 15, 2025. However, extensions do not extend the payment deadline — taxes owed must still be paid by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest. 

Even with an extension, taxpayers must estimate and pay at least 90% of their tax liability by April 15 to minimize penalties. Possible penalties include:  

  • Late payment penalties of 0.5% monthly of unpaid taxes, up to 25%. 
  • Late filing penalties of 5% monthly of unpaid taxes, up to 25%. 
  • Interest accrues on unpaid tax balances until fully settled. 

Taxpayers who require an extension can file Form 4868 electronically via IRS Free File or make a payment through IRS Direct Pay and designate it as an extension. Military personnel, disaster-area residents and some overseas citizens may qualify for automatic extensions. 

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

INTU Logo
INTUIntuit Inc
$591.470.75%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.97
Growth
68.11
Quality
87.67
Value
11.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HRB Logo
HRBH&R Block Inc
$60.752.83%
Got Questions? Ask
How will Intuit's stock react post-tax deadline?
Which tax preparation companies could see a surge in demand?
What impact will late filing penalties have on consumer behavior?
Are financial software companies poised for growth this tax season?
Could H&R Block benefit from increased last-minute filings?
Is there potential for IRS Free File to attract more users?
Which tax advisory firms might see increased business from extensions?
How will payment penalties affect taxpayer spending habits?
Will there be a rise in demand for financial planning services after the deadline?
How could stock prices of tax-related companies fluctuate next quarter?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
GovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTop StoriesPersonal FinanceIRStax returns

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved