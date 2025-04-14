Federal Tax Return Deadline Looms: What To Know About Extensions, Payments, Late Filings

The deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday, April 15, 2025, leaving only one day left for procrastinators to get it in on time. Here's what to know about last-minute filings, extensions and payment requirements.

Filing Before April 15: For those looking to file a federal tax return before Tuesday's deadline, the easiest way may be using the IRS Free File service or another software such as Turbotax from Intuit, Inc. INTU or H&R Block, Inc. HRB, which also offers in-person appointments, but could be difficult to get one at the last minute.

Filing An Extension: Taxpayers also have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to file for an extension, which would push the filing deadline until Oct. 15, 2025. However, extensions do not extend the payment deadline — taxes owed must still be paid by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

Even with an extension, taxpayers must estimate and pay at least 90% of their tax liability by April 15 to minimize penalties. Possible penalties include:

Late payment penalties of 0.5% monthly of unpaid taxes, up to 25%.

Late filing penalties of 5% monthly of unpaid taxes, up to 25%.

Interest accrues on unpaid tax balances until fully settled.

Taxpayers who require an extension can file Form 4868 electronically via IRS Free File or make a payment through IRS Direct Pay and designate it as an extension. Military personnel, disaster-area residents and some overseas citizens may qualify for automatic extensions.

