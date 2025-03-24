'Ukraine's Recovery Depends On Sustainable Investment,' Experts Call For Trilateral Minerals Deal

Experts urge the U.S. to collaborate with the European Union to secure assets in Ukraine’s critical minerals, arguing that a joint partnership would be the best solution for everyone involved.

Dr. Patrick Schroder and Armida van Rij, senior research fellows at Chatham House, advocate for a transatlantic approach.

“A joint U.S.-EU approach would enhance supply chain security, accelerate investments and provide geopolitical stability,” they wrote. “This isn't just about extraction — it's about building resilient value chains that benefit all parties.”

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump said his administration was close to finalizing a deal with Ukraine, calling the negotiations "pretty well" after recent talks with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"One of the things we are doing is signing a deal very shortly with respect to rare earths with Ukraine," Trump said during an event at the White House, per The Guardian.

Many of Ukraine’s most valuable resources, including lithium and rare earth elements, are in occupied areas, making extraction and processing challenging. Even without these issues, the U.S. still faces logistical and regulatory hurdles in developing Ukraine's mining sector.

Europe's established infrastructure and proximity make it a natural partner in developing mining and refining operations. The EU’s well-integrated regulatory framework could help streamline the process, ensuring efficient resource extraction and exporting to every market.

Regional leaders who have the know-how include Boliden ADR BDNNY and Glencore PLC GLCNF, which operate some of the continent’s best refineries, like Nikkelverk nickel refinery in Norway and Rönnskär copper smelter in Sweden. Even global mining giant Rio Tinto RIO, which maintains a headquarters in London, has been expanding its footprint in Europe, exploring a major lithium operation in Serbia.

A joint effort would dissipate financial and geopolitical risks. Both parties rely on imports, while the main supplier, China, has been increasing its export restrictions. By pooling resources, both can reduce dependency on China and secure stable supplies.

Beyond logistical advantages, the EU has laid the groundwork for deeper cooperation with Ukraine through the Ukraine-EU Strategic Partnership on Raw Materials, signed in 2021. It also collaborates with the U.S. through the Minerals Security Partnership from 2022. A trilateral deal could expand this framework, aligning with the EU's Critical Raw Minerals Act.

Still, to achieve this, three administrations would have to find a common ground. So far, Trump's transactional approach favors quick wins, while the EU prioritizes long-term integration. Experts point out that cooperation, not competition, will yield the greatest rewards.

As researchers noted, "The minerals race shouldn't be a zero-sum game. Ukraine's recovery depends on sustainable investment, not short-term exploitation."

