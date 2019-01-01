QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
3.4/3.92%
52 Wk
61.51 - 95
Mkt Cap
11.9B
Payout Ratio
45.5
Open
-
P/E
13.17
EPS
13.14
Shares
136.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Boliden AB operates six mining areas and five smelters in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Ireland. The company primarily processes zinc, copper, gold, lead, and silver and is engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting, and metals recycling. The company has two operating segments: business area smelters and business area mines. The business area mines division comprises six mining areas: Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg in Sweden; Kylylahti and Kevitsa in Finland; and the Tara mine in Ireland. It includes both underground mines and open-pit mines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boliden Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boliden (BDNNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boliden (OTCPK: BDNNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boliden's (BDNNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boliden.

Q

What is the target price for Boliden (BDNNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boliden

Q

Current Stock Price for Boliden (BDNNY)?

A

The stock price for Boliden (OTCPK: BDNNY) is $86.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:34:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boliden (BDNNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.

Q

When is Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNY) reporting earnings?

A

Boliden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boliden (BDNNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boliden.

Q

What sector and industry does Boliden (BDNNY) operate in?

A

Boliden is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.