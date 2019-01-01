Boliden AB operates six mining areas and five smelters in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Ireland. The company primarily processes zinc, copper, gold, lead, and silver and is engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting, and metals recycling. The company has two operating segments: business area smelters and business area mines. The business area mines division comprises six mining areas: Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg in Sweden; Kylylahti and Kevitsa in Finland; and the Tara mine in Ireland. It includes both underground mines and open-pit mines.