|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boliden (OTCPK: BDNNY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Boliden.
There is no analysis for Boliden
The stock price for Boliden (OTCPK: BDNNY) is $86.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:34:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.
Boliden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Boliden.
Boliden is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.