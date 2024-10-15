Cybersecurity Firm Warns Of Threats To 2024 Presidential Election Integrity

Cybersecurity firm Fortinet, Inc. FTNT said it observed cyberthreats and darknet activity that threatens the integrity of the U.S. 2024 presidential election.

The Details: Fortinet released an intelligence report titled, "Threat Actors Targeting the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election" on Tuesday which revealed threats tied to U.S.-based entities, voters and the electoral process.

“As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, it’s critical to recognize and understand the cyberthreats that may impact the integrity and trustworthiness of the election process and the welfare of the participating citizens," said Derek Manky, chief security strategist and vice president of Global Threat Intelligence at Fortinet.

Scams Targeting The Election: According to the report, the company’s FortiGuard Labs researchers identified more than 1,000 newly registered domain names that incorporate election-related terms and references to prominent political figures in an attempt to trick site visitors into thinking they have visited an official campaign-related page.

Fortinet also pointed to one threat actor that sells two distinct phishing kits, priced at $1,260 each, designed to impersonate presidential candidates Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

AI Impersonations: AI-enhanced and AI-generated content are becoming increasingly commonplace and potent tools used by threat actors in disinformation campaigns. Fortinet's report revealed threat actors on the Darknet advertise deepfake services starting at just $15, making the technology easily accessible to threat actors.

Ransomware Attacks: Fortinet said ransomware attacks targeting government agencies increase before an election and can impact the electoral process. The FortiGuard Labs research team observed a 28% spike in ransomware attacks against the U.S. government in 2024 compared to 2023.

Espionage Landscape: The report highlighted a total of 23 state-sponsored adversaries have been documented targeting the U.S., with China leading in activity, followed by Russia and Iran. Fortinet said it anticipates increased cyber espionage activities from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korean threat actors aimed at disrupting or manipulating the electoral process and U.S. political landscape.

Safeguards: Fortinet said individuals and organizations can protect themselves by practicing good cyber hygiene which includes using multi-factor authentication and strong passwords, remaining vigilant against suspicious activity and updating software regularly.

"Remaining vigilant and identifying and analyzing potential cyberthreats and vulnerabilities is crucial for preparing and safeguarding against the lures and targeted cyberattacks that could take advantage of a heightened moment in time and even disrupt or influence electoral outcomes,” Manky concluded.

