Ex-Pentagon Official Slams US Government For Withholding Crucial UFO Information In New Memoir

In a recent revelation, former Defense Department insider, Luis Elizondo, has alleged that the U.S. government is concealing significant data regarding Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

What Happened: Elizondo’s recently published book, “Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs,” offers a unique insight into the U.S. Department of Defense’s understanding of UFOs. Elizondo claims that his team’s research was frequently hindered by senior officials within the Defense Department, AP News reported on Tuesday while reviewing the book.

Elizondo’s book suggests that the defense establishment is hesitant to acknowledge an issue it cannot comprehend or resolve. He regards the capabilities of these unidentified visitors as a “very serious national security issue.”

Concerned about the potential threat these visitors pose, Elizondo resigned from the Defense Department. He chose to disclose much of his knowledge about these advanced vehicles, even though parts of his book were redacted.

Elizondo criticizes the Defense Department and other government bodies for treating elected officials as “temporary hires” who are managed and informed at their discretion. He voices his apprehension that the Defense Department may never fully reveal what it knows about UFOs.

Despite the Defense Department’s recent release of more UFO-related information, Elizondo argues that the slow pace of disclosure indicates that the bureaucracy does not perceive UFOs as an “imminent” threat.

Why It Matters: The U.S. government’s stance on the potential existence of extraterrestrial life has been ambiguous. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that the government does not have definitive answers about the numerous sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Several U.S. congress members have demanded transparency about alleged secret UFO programs, as per a letter sent to the inspector general. This request follows whistleblower David Grusch’s statements in 2023 at a House Oversight Committee hearing, which hinted at such programs and decades of alleged governmental secrecy on UFOs, now termed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

