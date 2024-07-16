Affirm Faces Regulatory Shake-Up with New CFPB Rules

Loading... Loading...

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM faces regulatory changes as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) plans to extend credit card protections to the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) industry.

The CFPB’s interpretive rule, effective July 30, mandates that BNPL firms offer dispute resolution, refunds for canceled purchases, and regular billing statements similar to those required for credit card customers.

A trade group representing BNPL companies, including Affirm, has requested a delay in implementing the rule, which aims to align consumer protections across financial sectors, Bloomberg Law reports.

Affirm Holdings, which gained 88% in the last 12 months, has had its share of challenges this year.

Earlier in July, the company disclosed a cybersecurity breach, stemming from an incident at Evolve Bank and Trust in Arkansas.

The personal information of Affirm card users was compromised and appeared on the dark web following the breach last week. Evolve Bank confirmed the incident with Reuters but assured them Affirm’s systems remained secure.

Price Action: AFRM shares were trading higher by 1.53% at $32.59 at the last check on Tuesday.

