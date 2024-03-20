Elon Musk Calls For 'Strong-Willed President' After GOP Rep Warns 'Economic Catastrophe Must Happen' Before Congress Gets Serious About 'Out-Of-Control Spending'

Loading... Loading...

A Republican Congressman expressed his concern over the Joe Biden administration’s excessive spending, highlighting the threat it poses to the country’s fiscal stability.

What Happened: “I have come to the conclusion that an economic catastrophe must happen before a majority of my colleagues will get serious about curbing out-of-control government spending,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said on X. “I don't know when those things will occur, but that will be the order of operations.”

Massie’s remarks come amidst the looming possibility of another government shutdown this year. The House and the Senate must approve six appropriations bills by a Friday deadline to prevent a partial shutdown. However, the process has faced obstacles, primarily due to disagreements among House Republicans regarding certain provisions, particularly concerning funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Despite challenges, progress has been made, with agreements reached on five of the six appropriations bills. House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed a deal had been reached regarding funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with committees drafting bill text for consideration by the full House and Senate.

Snowden And Musk React: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and currently the world’s third richest person, responded to Massie’s post, suggesting that a “strong-willed president” could be instrumental in addressing spending issues.

Musk’s stance aligns with his anti-illegal immigration views, emphasizing the financial strain caused by undocumented immigrants, particularly along the Mexican border, an issue likely to feature prominently in the 2024 election.

Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor now in exile, commended Massie for his understanding of fiscal matters. “One of the few members of Congress who understands math,” he posted.

Why It’s Important: The concern over the nation’s fiscal health is warranted, given the staggering national debt of $34.5 trillion. The government faces significant challenges in managing interest-rate servicing, with expenses surpassing allocations for various spending priorities. Economist Peter Schiff has warned of a potential economic bubble, emphasizing the need for prudent fiscal management to sustain economic growth.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index, ended Tuesday’s session up 0.56% at a record high of $515.71, according to Benzinga Pro data.

