Tesla Cuts Model Y Prices In Canada To Make It As Cheap As Model 3

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has cut prices on a few versions of its Model Y SUV in Canada by as much as 6.9%, making it as cheap as its Model 3 sedan in the country.

What Happened: Tesla has cut prices on both the rear-wheel drive and the long-range version of the Model Y by C$4000 (about $2,990). While the rear-wheel drive version of the vehicle now starts at C$53,990, the long-range version starts at C$63,990.

The price of the Model Y Performance, however, is unchanged at C$74,290.

With the new price cut, the Model Y has the same starting price in Canada as the Model 3 sedan. The Model 3 was previously Tesla’s cheapest offering.

Why It Matters: Tesla delivered over 1.2 million Model Y SUVs in 2023, solidifying its position as the world's best-selling vehicle model. It is the first EV ever to wear that crown.

Photo by The Bold Bureau on Shutterstock