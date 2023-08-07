Vladimir Putin Eyes Lunar Return With Russia's First Space Launch Since 1970s

Russia, after nearly half a century, is marking its return to the Moon.

The nation’s space agency, Roscosmos, is making final preparations for the Aug. 11 Luna-25 mission, its first lunar lander since the heyday of the Apollo era.

But this time, it’s not just about reaching our celestial neighbor; it’s about advancing technology, exploring resources, and reasserting Russia’s power in space exploration.

What Happened: Launching from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, some 3,450 miles east of Moscow, the Luna-25 mission leverages Russia’s most modern spaceport, according to Reuters, which initially reported on the topic.

Operational since 2016, Vostochny symbolizes Russia’s intent to spearhead new space initiatives, independent of its historic launch sites like the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Village Evacuation Planned: Residents of Shakhtinskyi, a village in Russia’s Khabarovsk region, will evacuate on the morning of the launch as the village rests in the projected fall zone of the mission’s rocket boosters.

Where Is The Rocket Going? Luna-25 isn’t just marking a landing; it’s marking a point of interest. The mission targets the Moon’s South Pole, an area Russia believes to harbor water ice deposits.

Besides supporting life, water on the Moon can be converted to hydrogen and oxygen, potentially serving as a celestial gas station for future space missions.

Beyond the Landing: Designed to operate for a year, the Russian lander will dig into the Moon’s internal structure and scout for resources, which might pave the way for deeper understanding of our satellite and future human missions.

Amidst Russia’s reassertion in space exploration, the global stage is set with the U.S. not far behind in its own lunar ambitions. NASA’s next lunar mission is Artemis II, set for a launch in November of next year.

The 10-day journey around the moon will witness four astronauts aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and the Orion spacecraft which is produced by Boeing Co BA, Northrop Grumman Corp NOC, along with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Russia’s reentry into lunar exploration, as highlighted by Reuters, signals more than just a technological feat; it reflects President Vladimir Putin's determination to revisit, rediscover, and reclaim its position in the space race.

