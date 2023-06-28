Kevin McCarthy Dismisses Trump's 2024 Chances But Quickly Backpedals: Where Does Mitch McConnell Stand?

In spite of being the first president in U.S. history to be indicted on federal charges, Donald Trump continues to lead the polls to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race.

While several prominent Democratic politicians expressed support for President Joe Biden as he launched his re-election campaign in April, the Republican Party shows a larger internal divide.

Even though no other major Democratic figures have announced a bid to compete against Biden in the primaries, the public's trust in him is dwindling, with a 41% approval rate versus a 54% disapproval rate as of last week.

The Republican primary is less settled, with several prominent figures bidding for the party's nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Kevin McCarthy's Slingshot Comments

In a Tuesday interview with CNBC, California Republican and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he's unsure if Trump is the "strongest" candidate to win the election.

"Can he win an election? Yes he can. But is he the strongest to win the election? I don't know that answer," said McCarthy.

As Trump's indictment and other legal threats hang over him, polls are showing his support is increasing among Republican voters, and McCarthy says this can even help him win the election.

"Can Trump beat Biden? Yes, he can beat Biden," said the House speaker, who emphasized that "Trump's policies are better than Biden's."

McCarthy has not officially endorsed Trump or any other candidate so far, yet he has stated in the past that he had Trump to thank for the House leadership role.

According to people familiar with the matter who were quoted by the New York Times, McCarthy called Trump to apologize after his Tuesday comments upset the most pro-Trump wing of the party. He also quickly provided an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, where he attempted to clean up his words, stating that Trump is "stronger today than he was in 2016."

McCarthy also defended Trump on the issue of his indictment, criticizing the Justice Department's role in charging the former president over the mismanagement of confidential White House records.

Mitch McConnell And Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has several reasons to reject Trump's presidential bid.

He has openly stated Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying that "President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."

A series of racist attacks by Trump on McConnell's wife, former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, can also be added to a list of reasons why the seven-time senator may not be keen on a second term for Trump.

While McConnell has not officially endorsed Trump, earlier this year he stated in a press conference he is "going to support whoever the candidate ultimately is."

